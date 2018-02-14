It’s only fitting that Kate Upton’s “Little Mermaid” moment ended…under the sea.

In her shoot for the 2018 “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” issue, the blonde bombshell took a tumble off a giant rock while posing in nothing but a skirt, and it was all caught on camera.





“The vision for the photo was definitely a hero shot,” said Upton in a behind the scenes clip of the photo shoot “You know, the long skirt with all the tulle flowing in the wind, with the water coming up. Very ‘The Little Mermaid.'”

She continued, “I really saw the vision for the photo, but as I climbed on the rock, I did look down and was like, ‘this is going to end badly.”

The 2017 cover model posed for a few perfect shots atop the rock during the Aruba photo shoot while keeping her bare chest covered with her hands, as waves crested in the background. Her instincts proved to be right, however, because just as she was set to be helped off her perch, one particularly massive wave swept her clean off her feet and down into the water.

While the “Sports Illustrated” team rushed to help her back to her feet, it quickly became clear that the 25 year old was just fine, but maybe a little embarrassed.

“I literally sat there for a moment and laughed because my adrenaline was going, I survived and I felt like I was laughing in the face of death,” she said. “Looking back, that probably should have been a moment when we photo-shopped me on there.”

Considering the final look is stunning, Upton definitely still got her Ariel moment.

Late last year, Upton celebrated a special milestone and tied the knot with her fiancé, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. Just days after celebrating the Astros’ World Series win, the couple jetted off to Italy for their lavish nuptials.

The bride wore a long-sleeved lace gown, while her groom donned a classic black tux. E! News reports that the wedding took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort, and the ceremony was in an old medieval church on top of a hill overlooking the Montalcino valley and vineyards.

The couple began dating in 2014 and were engaged two years later. They kept their engagement private for a few weeks before going public at last year’s Met Gala.

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” Upton told E! at the time. “So, I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”