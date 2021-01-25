If you have seen Married…with Children, you are familiar with actress Katey Sagal. She played Peggy Bundy, the big personality with big red hair, married to Al Bundy. Her performance led her to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award. When the show ended, she partook in several sitcoms and had many guest appearances. But, her most notorious appearance is in FX’s tv show Sons of Anarchy.

There she played the tough matriarch, Gemma Teller Morrow, to a biker gang. The role eventually won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, along with co-workers from the Married…with Children cast members Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino.

A True Hollywood Gem

Catherine Louise Sagal has had an impressive acting career, showing that she is not any singular role. She’s versatile and well learned. Being born into a family of entertainers like singer Sara Zwilling and television film director Boris Sagal surely helped. At age five, she started singing and voice acting in Los Angeles, California. After meeting Gene Simmons of Kiss and gaining background experience singing for Tanya Tucker, Bob Dylan, Etta James, and Olivia Newton-John, she saw some work in her singing career. She’s even performed with Bette Midler. Musical performances were recognized and cast as Mary Tyler Moore’s coworker, Jo Tucker, in Mary’s 1985 comedy series. It didn’t last long, but from then, she knew television was her thing.

Right after that came her Peg Bundy role on Married with Children. She’s continued on sitcoms like 8 Simple Rules for Dating my Teenage Daughter alongside John Ritter and other tv programs such as The Bastard Executioner, The Conners, and Superior Donuts, and Disneys’s Smart House. She was the voice for Futurama‘s Turanga Leela, and appeared on The Big Bang Theory, Boston Legal, Eli Stone, had a recurring role on Lost, The Good Mother, tv film Dirty Dancing, Brooklyn Nine-nine series, Shameless, This is Us, Glee, Mayans M.C., and voiced a character for Recess.

Katey Sagal on Surrogacy

Katey Sagal has had multiple marriages. The first was to musician Freddie Beckmeier in 1978-1981. Next, she was married to Jack White (no relation to the White Stripes) from 1993-2000. Sagal had two children, Sarah and Jackson, with White. The couple divorced, and Sagal went on to marry her third husband in 2004, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Shutter. He is a screenwriter, producer, and actor known for Southpaw, Sons of Anarchy, and The Shield. Esme Louise Sutter is their first and only child together. Since Sagal was already in her early fifties ten years ago, when she and Kurt Sutter started discussing the option of having kids, they decided to use a surrogate.

Sagal spoke to People, noting, “When Kurt and I first got together, he wasn’t interested in having any more children He was happy being the stepparent to Sarah and Jackson. But he’d never had his own biological children, so about five years into the relationship we started toying with the idea of maybe we should raise a child together. At this point, I was too old to carry a child. So at first, we explored adoption, but that proved to be way more difficult than I expected.” So, at the age of 52, she and Shutter became parents to Esme.