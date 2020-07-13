After a two-year battle with breast cancer, actress Kelly Preston passed away on Sunday, July 12. The Jerry Maguire star was 57-years-old.

In 1991, Kelly Preston married her husband John Travolta at a romantic midnight ceremony in Paris, France, after meeting on the set of the Experts. During their 28 years together, the Hollywood couple had three children, Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin. Their first son Jett Travolta, died from a seizure back in January 2009, in their family vacation home in the Bahamas.

His death sparked a court case regarding the ambulance driver and his attorney blackmailing the family to keep the sensitive information about their son’s death under wraps. Nevertheless, according to the Associated Press, after the first criminal trial ended in a mistrial, John Travolta decided against testifying a second time, mentioning the severe strain the situation was causing their family.

Kelly Preston’s first role back after Jett’s death was in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, the Last Song, with Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Firstly known as Marnie Mason in the 1988 film Twins, she went on to star in more popular movies such as Bonnie in the Expert, Chirk in Battlefield Earth, and Jane Aubrey in For Love of the Game. She co-starred with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire, and as the wife of John Travolta, also co-starred as his character, John Gotti’s wife, Victoria. She also starred in Maroon 5’s music video for their popular hit She Will Be Loved.

John Travolta and their daughter Ella Bleu Travolta honored the late For Love of the Game actress on social media in their own Instagram posts. He starts by saying with a “heavy heart” he’s announcing that his “beautiful wife Kelly” had lost her “courageous fight” to breast cancer and also thanked the healthcare workers at MD Anderson Cancer Center where she received medical treatment. He also mentioned that the public may not be hearing from their family for a while. Ella Bleu also honored her mother by highlighting how she was “courageous, strong, beautiful and loving.”