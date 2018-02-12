Kelly Ripa may be busy working in the Bahamas, but she’s leaving plenty of time to play.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host has been enjoying her fun in the sun while filming episodes of the hit talk show at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. In a break from shooting, Ripa shared a series of photos showing off her amazing figure and the yoga moves that help her get it.





Along with trainer Tamara Fredericks-Lorey and two friends, “Lucifer” actress Rachael Harris and “Live” talent booker Kelly Burkhard, the ever-bubbly Ripa showed her 1.6 million followers a series of killer stretches, bends, splits and one particularly high-flying lift that might’ve given the average person pause. She joked that she hadn’t seen moves like this since her honeymoon. Her hubby Mark Consuelos may be a little jealous that the public gets a glimpse now too, although considering she’s been shouting him out throughout the trip, we all know who has her heart.

Ripa captioned the snapshots, “Acroyoga with @yogatambahamas is fly AF! Not since my honeymoon have i seen moves like these. 🧘🏼‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️ #itsbetterinthebahamas.”

With hundreds of comments as evidence, fans were definitely loving the pics and applauded Ripa’s skills.

“How fun! I can’t wait til I can do that,” wrote one commenter. “Wow. You ladies are strong,” added another loyal follower.

Another person wrote, “I think you’re ready for your Cirque Du Soleil audition!! Amazing!!,” while someone else mentioned that the “Dirty Dancing” lift Ripa demonstrated in yoga form is giving “Jennifer Grey a run for her money.” And we definitely agree!

Last month, the fitness fanatic gave fans a close up look at her flexible legs in a badass clip she shared on set. The mother of three created an Instagram boomerang video showing herself rocking nothing more than an oversized black hoodie and red, thigh-high boots. The 46-year-old completed the look by slinging a bat over her shoulders as she strutted her stuff down the stage. Behind her was a background with what looked like stacks of cash, and she captioned the homage to Broadway’s hit show “Kinky Boots,” writing, “Seeing @jakeshears in #kinkyboots got me like…….”

As it turns out, Ripa isn’t the only “Live” host to have rocked the rock red thigh-highs, and you wouldn’t guess who did it first.