Kelly Ripa’s little boy is growing up!

The “Live!” host’s son Joaquin turned 15 years old on Saturday, and she marked the occasion by showering him with love and by sharing an adorable slideshow of photos taken over the course of his life on Instagram.





“QUIN-CE!” the proud mom captioned her post. “Happy 15th Birthday to the new born baby. I love you so much I’m going to wrestle you to the ground and pin you in three seconds.”

Ripa shares Joaquin, along with her two other children, with husband Mark Consuelos, who also took to Instagram to wish his son a very happy birthday on his special day.

“Happy 15th bday Quino…” he captioned a photo album of old pictures of Joaquin. “We love you buddy.”

Ripa and Consuelos are also the proud parents to daughter Lola, who recently celebrated her 16th birthday with a huge Sweet 16 bash, and son Michael, 20.

