Trump Administration Counselor Kellyanne Conway is leaving the white house administration to focus on her family. She and her husband George Conway, have decided to do the same thing: leave work for the greater good of their family. George Conway is leaving The Lincoln Project, an org dedicated to discontinuing the Trump Administration’s chokehold of a reign in the Washington D.C. at the White house. George Conway announced in a tweet via social media recently that he was stepping down from the anti-trump political action committee due to family matters. In conjunction with trying to get a hold back on their own family, they both announced their own impending social media hiatus, as well.

‘Family Comes First’

Counselor Kellyanne Conway made her announced the night before the Republican National Convention, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, slating her leaving for the end of the month.

“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months,” she said. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Conway also noted, “In time, I will announce future plans”, “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.” And with that knowledge of “less drama, more mama,” I guess we should talk about Kellyanne Conway’s kids. The Conway family consists of 4 youngsters.

The Conway’s

The oldest daughter Claudia and George VI, are twins. The two youngest are Charlotte and Vanessa. Recently, 15-year-old daughter Claudia announced that she wanted to be emancipated from her family. Not only that, but she announced, as her family (and the presidency) tends to do, via a tweet. She did so because her parents cased her “years of childhood trauma and abuse”. In her words, “Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.” Other hinting quotes claim:

“My mother’s job ruined my life, to begin with”.

"Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish".

“It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Claudia Conway has been very vocal about the political views from everything from climate change to the Black Lives Matter movement. Unlike her parents, Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia, leans anti-trump, speaking up often on her social media Instagram and TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic summer, where we saw such injustices including the callous murder of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. Surely, Claudia is devastated that her family matters have become public knowledge, but she seems to be okay shaking things up.