Talk about a throwback!
Nick Cannon made 80’s and 90’s babies rejoice with a special reunion of the original cast of “All That” for an upcoming episode of his comedy competition series, “Wild ‘N Out.”
Cannon brought together some of his former castmates from the popular Nickelodeon sketch show including Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. Server posted a photo of the group’s epic reunion on Twitter, writing, in part, “We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! can’t wait for you guys to see it!!”
Fans of the show are, of course, ecstatic.
“My childhood dream come true…I love you guys!!! Thanks for being such a great part of my childhood!!” one person tweeted.
Others were quick to point out just how similar the cast look over two decades later, and they’re totally right.
With reboots and remakes being all the rage, it’s no wonder some people think there should be a reunion series.
Thompson, Mitchell, Denberg, and Server were part of the show’s original cast when it debuted in 1994, while Cannon signed on in 1998 just before Thompson and Mitchell left to helm their own series, “Kenan and Kel.” When “All That” officially ended in its second run in 2005, Nick Cannon went on to become an actor and rapper — and Mariah Carey’s ex-husband — while Kenan Thompson is a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Kel Mitchell stuck to his Nickelodeon roots, and currently acts on Nickelodeon comedy “Game Shakers.” Server and Denberg have since appeared in movies and shows, including “Good Girls Revolt” and “Hollywood Darlings,” respectively.
This isn’t the first time the “All That” cast has come together. Back in 2016, Denberg, Mitchell, Server and Thompson, along with Danny Tamberelli of “Pete and Pete” fame reunited for a miniseries highlighting their original show. At the time, series alum, Amanda Bynes claimed she wasn’t invited to participate. Bynes was making headlines after a series of bizarre actions culminating in the revelation that she was battling mental health issues. Now that she’s planning a comeback to the Hollywood spotlight, fingers crossed we’ll get a chance to catch her with the old crew once more!