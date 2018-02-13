Talk about a throwback!

Nick Cannon made 80’s and 90’s babies rejoice with a special reunion of the original cast of “All That” for an upcoming episode of his comedy competition series, “Wild ‘N Out.”





Cannon brought together some of his former castmates from the popular Nickelodeon sketch show including Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. Server posted a photo of the group’s epic reunion on Twitter, writing, in part, “We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! can’t wait for you guys to see it!!”

#allthatreunion on @WildNOut today!! we had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!! 🔥 can’t wait for you guys to see it!! thanks to @NickCannon for having us 🙏🏼 #family @Iamkelmitchell @LoriBethDenberg pic.twitter.com/N6CLRAPyNe — Josh Server (@Josh_Server) February 11, 2018

Fans of the show are, of course, ecstatic.

“My childhood dream come true…I love you guys!!! Thanks for being such a great part of my childhood!!” one person tweeted.

I Grew Up Watching This Show. Will Always Be My Favorite. pic.twitter.com/mjRH7SIXUE — Gordon (@blackdog24) February 13, 2018

“Fresh out the box, stop, look, and watch! Ready yet? Get set. It’s ALL THAT!” 🔥 — Triston G. (@BornWithDestiny) February 13, 2018

Others were quick to point out just how similar the cast look over two decades later, and they’re totally right.

Did ANYONE age since the 90's? What's in the orange soda? — Jammy • the Nerd (@jammytheGoof) February 13, 2018

Grown-up Kenan and Kel look like young Kenan and Kel with fake beards glued on — Gareth Brooks (@SoulPhoenix316) February 12, 2018

With reboots and remakes being all the rage, it’s no wonder some people think there should be a reunion series.

I need Kenan and Kel to have a show about being dads now…if Full House can come back they can give me that https://t.co/ONe1Cg7KJD — BrilliantVillain (@IntergalacticQ) February 12, 2018

Thompson, Mitchell, Denberg, and Server were part of the show’s original cast when it debuted in 1994, while Cannon signed on in 1998 just before Thompson and Mitchell left to helm their own series, “Kenan and Kel.” When “All That” officially ended in its second run in 2005, Nick Cannon went on to become an actor and rapper — and Mariah Carey’s ex-husband — while Kenan Thompson is a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Kel Mitchell stuck to his Nickelodeon roots, and currently acts on Nickelodeon comedy “Game Shakers.” Server and Denberg have since appeared in movies and shows, including “Good Girls Revolt” and “Hollywood Darlings,” respectively.

This isn’t the first time the “All That” cast has come together. Back in 2016, Denberg, Mitchell, Server and Thompson, along with Danny Tamberelli of “Pete and Pete” fame reunited for a miniseries highlighting their original show. At the time, series alum, Amanda Bynes claimed she wasn’t invited to participate. Bynes was making headlines after a series of bizarre actions culminating in the revelation that she was battling mental health issues. Now that she’s planning a comeback to the Hollywood spotlight, fingers crossed we’ll get a chance to catch her with the old crew once more!