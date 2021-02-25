If his social media presence is anything to go by, Kevin Hart is crazy about his kids. All four of them make regular appearances on his Instagram feed. The comedian has two kids, Kaori Mai and Kenzo Kash, with his current wife, Eniko Parrish Hart, as well as two kids from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, Hendrix and Heaven Leigh.

Read on to learn more about the funnyman’s four super-cute youngsters.

Heaven Leigh Hart

Born March 22, 2005, Kevin’s daughter Heaven Leigh Hart is the comedian’s eldest from his marriage with Torrei. The Jumanji: The Next Level star shares parenting duties with his ex-wife. According to Hart, his daughter doesn’t mind being part of his standup material. “My daughter wants to actually follow in my footsteps and be a comedic actress,” he told USA Today.

Hendrix Hart

Kevin’s son Hendrix Hart was born October 8, 2007, the second child from Hart’s previous marriage with Torrei. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two have been practicing boxing together (and they’re getting pretty good!) They’ve also been spotted romping around outdoors, boating, biking, and swimming.

Kenzo Kash Hart

Next up is Kevin’s son Kenzo Kash Hart, who was born on November 21, 2017. Kenzo is the comedian’s third child and the first child from his current marriage with wife Eniko Hart. The cute little tyke has his own Instagram page, where he’s been spotted swimming, eating, and smiling.

Kaori Mai Hart

Born September 20, 2020, in the heart of the coronavirus pandemic, Kaori Mai Hart is Kevin and Eniko’s youngest. Hart told USA Today that Kaori will be the couple’s last child. “One more is enough – that’s a loud house,” he said. “We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there.”

Kevin and Eniko’s marriage was going through a rough patch during this time after Hart was involved in a car accident and was caught cheating while Eniko was pregnant with Kenzo. Despite the rocky times, Eniko broke the news that they were expecting a second child on Instagram, writing, “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.”

Shortly after, Eniko announced the gender of their newest family-member-to-be on Mother’s Day. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady👶🏽🌸,” she wrote. A few months later, Eniko announced Kaori’s birth on Instagram. ″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ she wrote. ″a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..”