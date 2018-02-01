Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson knew just how to brighten the mood after the heartbreaking death of her “first child” — her dog.





The 26-year-old NBA player sent his pregnant girlfriend a massive floral arrangement in the shape of a paw in honor of her late pup, Gabbana. The bouquet was made up of white roses surrounded by light purple flowers in the extravagant arrangement. The reality starlet shared a photo of the gift to her more than 72 million Instagram followers and thanked Thompson for being “thoughtful.”

“🐾 Thank you baby for being so thoughtful!,” she wrote. “This gorgeous arrangement brightened up my day! You are the sweetest my love! 🐾”

The flowers came a day after Kardashian, 33, took to social media to say her final goodbyes to her beloved dog on Wednesday. According to her app, the 14-year-old black Labrador Retriever had originally been the family pet along with chihuahua Dolce. Gabbana — and her canine brother, who was tragically killed by a coyote — made regular appearances on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The mom-to-be took ownership of the Lab, who was named after the famous fashion designer, after her mother Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) split in 2013.

Kardashian talked about the impact the pet had had on her life in her social media tribute:

Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away 💔😩 She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always! 🐾

Kardashian and her Cleveland Cavaliers beau are expecting their first child together in a few short months. Thompson also has a son, Prince Oliver, 1, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The couple have not yet confirmed the sex of the baby, though it is rumored to be another boy. The couple made the announcement on Dec. 20, after months of secrecy, with a black and white photo showing them embracing Kardashian’s baby bump. She gushed over her lover and having “her greatest dream realized.”

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”