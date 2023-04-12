Kieran Culkin’s Wife Jazz Charton: Everything You Need to Know About Her

You may know Kieran Culkin as the entitled, inherently dysfunctional, and possibly narcissistic Roman Roy on Succession. However, the real Kieran — younger brother of Macaulay Culkin, older brother of Rory Culkin, and one of seven Culkin siblings — isn’t at all like the fictional character he portrays. The down-to-earth 40-year-old is a father of two and happily married to a wonderful woman. Meet Kieran Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton.

Jazz Is From London

Jazz Charton was born in London on May 20, 1988. While she’s kept much of her personal life private from her pre-Kieran Culkin years, here is what we know.

She Comes From a Line of Gorgeous Women

Jazz’s mom, and possibly her grandma, were gorgeous and independent women. This is inferred by an Instagram post where she commemorated both of them in side-by-side photos. They both look like movie stars.

“In honor of my grand-mère and maman and all the other single mums out there happy #internationalwomensday,” she wrote.

Kieran Culkin Won His Future Wife’s Heart By Making Fun of Her Name

Kieran Culkin met Jazz Charton at a New York bar in 2012. Culkin told The Hollywood Reporter that he saw Charton and basically made fun of her right off the bat. It was a ballsy move that not every woman would take the right way but hey, it worked.

“I said, ‘I’m Kieran. You have an English accent. What’s your name?’” Culkin recalled. “She said, ‘Jazz.’ I said, ‘J-A-Z-Z, like the music?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s fuc*ing stupid.’”

There are a lot of misconceptions about what Jazz was doing for work at the time, but THR laid it down. She was working in an ad agency’s music department. She wasn’t a model (although she certainly could be!) and she wasn’t a Foley artist.

Culkin told iNews that his plan to hit on Jazz was almost foiled because another guy was at the bar with her that day. The other man left to use the restroom and then he walked up to her.

“I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since,” he said.

Kieran thought Jazz was the “most beautiful girl” when he first met her and he held true to the feeling seven years later. “When someone is as beautiful as my wife, you just want to be close to that,” he told iNews.

Kieran and Jazz Love Cats

For the first part of their relationship, it was just the two of them and their wanderlust. The couple went on road trips until they adopted their cat, Django (named after Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt). Django was later joined by cat #2, Wily Bean So-Crates.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Married While on a Road Trip

It was on a road trip in June of 2013 when Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton got married. Jazz posted a throw-back photo to Instagram on their fourth anniversary. The couple was walking across wet pavement toward a park as the lifting storm gave way to vibrant greens. Jazz was walking barefoot in her wedding gown as Kieran, wearing a suit, was holding her arm.

“#tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I’ve ever made,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, Jazz Charton gave more insight into that special road trip.

“7 years ago we went on what was supposed to be a 6 week road trip but ended up taking 3 1/2 months,” read the caption. “7 years ago we fell in love with Iowa. 7 years ago we met a girl named Kinsey who helped us get our marriage license and 7 years ago today we said I do in the rain with 3 strangers. Whose genius idea was it to have Father’s Day right before our anniversary? One gift counts for both right?”

Kieran and Jazz Welcomed Baby #1 in 2019

The woman who helped the love birds get their marriage license — Kinsey — obviously made a tremendous impact on them because they named their first-born Kinsey Sioux. Jazz first announced her pregnancy in May of 2019, adding the hashtag #theglobeswerefun. So, we can guess when their first little was conceived!

Kinsey, whose nickname is Zissou, came into the world on September 13, 2019, after a grueling 25-hour-long labor without any pain medication. Jazz recalled the incredible journey and what her body had just gone through but said “I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete.” She did, however, note that next time she wants “ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!”

Culkin and Charton lived together in his apartment in the East Village of New York until they welcomed their second child. According to THR, Culkin had lived there for 20 years by the time they decided to upgrade to a larger Brooklyn pad.

Their Second-Born Didn’t Have a Name for 7 Weeks

Baby number two came into the world on August 17, 2021. Jazz posted an adorable carousel of her and the newborn, including a few pictures of little baby Zissou (whose face was not shown for privacy). This time, she used the hashtag #gettheepidural. Seems like when you know, you know!

Culkin and Charton didn’t have a name for their baby boy until he was almost two months old.

“My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf,” Culkin revealed on The Ellen Show. “We found [the name] in the hospital the day that he was born, and we thought ‘That’s great.’ But instead of pulling the trigger on it, [we thought], ‘Let’s torture ourselves for about seven weeks,’ disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked. ‘Cause, we didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl.”

It turns out that they did come up with some names, but they were all girl names. “And if it’s a boy we’re screwed,” Culkin admitted of their thought process. “And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names,” he laughed. They eventually named their son Wilder Wolf.

Culkin and Charton Had a 180 Turn-Around About Becoming Parents

Ellen cheekily pointed out that the last time Culkin was on her show, he’d just become a first-time dad. Asking if that was too much pressure, the HBO actor admitted that they were open to having more children. However, that wasn’t on the agenda three years earlier. Speaking with iNews in 2018, Culkin had a completely different mindset.

“It just seems like a lot to take on. I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine but it’s really not on our horizon,” he said of having children someday. “Not one of us [siblings] have started our own family. My mother is one of 11 kids and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren, so think about that?”

But They Both Need a Break Sometimes!

Fatherhood obviously has lit a fire in Kieran’s heart, but he isn’t afraid to admit that he enjoys his solo time. Let’s get real: all parents need a little break every now and then. For the Succession star, he found a little R&R while in Los Angeles for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards.

“I’ll tell ya, leaving my wife behind with the two kids, I do feel bad that I’m at a lovely hotel having martinis with friends,” Culkin told People. “So, sorry honey. I’m trying to paint a picture that it’s awful, it’s dreadful, but I’m kind of having a lovely time.”

He added that fatherhood was “wonderful” and “nuts.” At least he’s honest!

It seems that Jazz is on the same exact page though. After her hubby hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, she gave him a shout-out and poked fun at her exhaustion. “Proud would be an understatement. So lucky to see this impressive man achieve his dreams — even while our kids deprive me of sleep and just general quality of life. Going to the after-party was a mistake. #snl” she wrote.

Jazz and Kieran Spend a Lot of Quality Time with Their Beautiful Kids

Exhaustion is actually a common theme on her Instagram page, which is chock-full of adorable snaps of their kiddos. Their kids somehow got wind of the “parent jungle gym” thing and, well, neither Jazz nor Kieran seem to be able to escape their fate. It’s all love, though!

“Happy Mother’s Day, mamas! May your exhausted, relentless days be filled with these moments that make the chaos worth it,” Jazz wrote last May.

And Yes, They Still Have Date Nights

Kieran and Jazz make sure they get their date nights in, too. In March this year, Jazz posted a black and white carousel of Kieran and her loving on each other in what looks like a photo booth.

“Mum & dad’s night out. Thanks for an amazing night @hbo #succession #finalseason,” she wrote. There may have been a little extra excitement there for Mrs. Culkin with the mention of a “final season.” More time with the hubby, perhaps?