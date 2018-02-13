Even though she’s shared more sexy mirror selfies than any human in existence, Kim Kardashian West somehow has a backlog.

The 37-year-old reality TV star, who welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate last month, just shared one of her raunchiest images to date, that she apparently “forgot to post” the night before.





Forgot to post this last night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

She may have just welcomed her third child, but apparently Kim and husband Kanye West are reportedly already planning for the next.

According to reports, the reality TV star is already considering asking her surrogate, who carried new daughter Chicago West to term, to sign on for her next child.

“They asked the surrogate if she’d be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it,” a source close to the couple told US Weekly.

Another source close to the family revealed that Kardashian West started thinking about the possibility even earlier, adding that “even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby.”

The proud parents to North, 4, and Saint West, 2, welcomed their third child earlier this year in Los Angeles after it was determined that it would be risky for Kardashian West to undergo a third pregnancy following her high-risk pregnancies with her first two children. After hiring a surrogate, she called waiting for her third child “the best experience [she’s] ever had.”

Following the arrival of daughter Chicago, Kardashian West expressed her gratitude towards her surrogate on her website, writing:

We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.

The couple’s newborn daughter made her first official appearance in the YouTube video her sister Kylie Jenner posted on Sunday after announcing the birth of her own little one.

Kylie gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1, she confirmed with a touching video on Instagram on Sunday. The little girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

At one point in the video — which documents Kylie’s secret pregnancy — Kim hands Kylie her swaddled baby.

“She’s so little,” Kylie says. “Did you figure out the name?”

“I think we’re going to go with Chicago,” Kim replies.

