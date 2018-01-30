Menu
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Read this Next

Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music
Advertisement

We all know that Kim Kardashian West is the queen of fiery insults, and this time, it looks like Lindsay Lohan might be feeling the burn.


On Monday, Kardashian West showed off a new braided ‘do on social media, captioning the shot “BO WEST,” presumably a nod to Bo Derek. The photo faced some backlash from fans accusing the reality star of cultural appropriation. Kardashian West seemed to be ignoring the comments about her cornrows until Lohan chimed in.

Blogger Perez Hilton was among the many to share the reality star’s questionable photo and asked followers what they thought of it when Lohan wrote, “I am confused.”

Never to be outdone, Kardashian West fired back, ““@linsdaylohan you know what’s confusing…..your sudden foreign accent.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West strips down to her undies for a very raunchy bathroom mirror selfie

The “sudden foreign accent” she was referring to was to was the bizarre accent Lohan was sporting during a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail.

“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” Lohan said at the time. “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

Oh, and just in case anyone was wondering what Kardashian West thinks of the backlash, she later responded with another photo that described her exact thoughts on the matter.

“Hi, can I get zero fucks please, thanks.” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian West fired back when Lindsay Lohan questioned her latest social media post Left: GettyImages/Charley Gallay_Right: GettyImages/Slaven Vlasic
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Twinning future queens! Duchess Catherine and Crown Princess Victoria stunned in similar coats for this very royal photo op

Twinning future queens! Duchess Catherine and Crown Princess Victoria stunned in similar coats for this very royal photo op

Has TLC given “Counting On’s” Jill Duggar Dillard the boot along with her husband?

Has TLC given “Counting On’s” Jill Duggar Dillard the boot along with her husband?

Jamie Lee Curtis is nearly unrecognizable on the set of her new “Halloween” movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is nearly unrecognizable on the set of her new “Halloween” movie

Hunky Chris Pratt takes his shirt and tackles a sexy new Super Bowl commercial

Hunky Chris Pratt takes his shirt and tackles a sexy new Super Bowl commercial

Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music

Pink lost it on the president of the Grammys after he spoke out about women in music

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement