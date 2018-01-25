Kim Kardashian West wasn’t about to be outdone by her big sister Kourtney Kardashian when it came to sexy snaps on social media.





On Wednesday, Kourtney showed off her toned booty body in a sexy photo from a recent vacation. Wearing a bikini, Kourtney was spotted lounging and chowing down on chips and dip, writing, “guac is extra” while beachside on a Mexican vacation.

guac is extra A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

Not to be outdone, Kim took to Instagram on Thursday with a sexy selfie of her own. Posing in a bathroom, wearing sparkly panties and literally nothing else, the reality star attempted to give herself a bit of privacy by using her arms to cover her breasts in the racy photo.

📸 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

The new mom-of-three — to daughters North, 4, and Chicago, 1 week; and son Saint, 2 — captioned the bathroom selfie with just a camera emoji.

Earlier this week, Kim admitted something most “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” fans already knew. She is completely aware that people find her to be self-absorbed and she’s damn proud of it!

“Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing.. lol,” a fan wrote, adding, “& I Like the Kardashians #KUWTK.”

Just moments later, the reality star responded to the fan and agreed!

“No it’s not you, I totally am!” she wrote.

No it’s not you, I totally am! https://t.co/9ZxgPyVkko — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

Well, this is the same woman who released a book of selfies appropriately named “Selfish,” so we shouldn’t be that surprised.