Kim Kardashian West shared the first photo with baby daughter Chicago West to Instagram today, introducing us to the newest of their three children with a selfie that shows the baby girl in more detail than the quick peek we got in Kylie Jenner’s announcement video posted on the occasion of the birth of daughter Stormi Webster.





Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Chicago, or Chi for short, was named in honor of father Kanye West’s hometown, reports ABC7. Chicago figures prominently in Kanye West’s music. She was born on January 16 via surrogate and is not just over one month old. At the time, Kim announced that the couple was “incredibly grateful” to their surrogate, who’d “made [their] dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

“North and Saint are thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” she added.

Mom says Chi — (pronounced “shy”) — looks “a tiny bit like” sister North or brother Saint, but is “definitely her own person.” Kim also says Chi is “the sweetest” and the “best baby.”