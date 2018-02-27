Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughter is definitely grown up, and the “RHOA” star bought her a very adult gift to match.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, surprised the newly-minted 21-year-old Brielle with a personalized handgun to ring in her Feb. 25 birthday. The “Don’t Be Tardy” star threw a surprise celebration at the family home featuring cake, balloons and the aforementioned pistol, which reportedly set her back $1,300. The younger Biermann displayed her birthday goods on Snapchat.

In the footage shared by TMZ, Brielle can be heard asking, “You bought me a handgun?”

“Oh my God, what am I going to do with this?” she says, adding, “I’m kind of scared. I’m not going to touch it.”

Zolciak-Biermann responds, “You’re moving out so it’s time to figure it out. … It’s not loaded. … It’s a special one for you. It’s rose gold.”

While the pistol is reportedly Zolciak-Biermann’s way to breathe easy while her daughter moves out of the family home, it isn’t the only precaution she’s taken to protect her six kids: Brielle, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4, whom she shares with husband Kroy Biermann, 32. The jazzed up handgun came just after the reality star revealed that she and Biermann had decided to purchase bulletproof backpacks for their kids in the wake of the deadly Florida high school shooting.

“I just asked Kroy what can we do as parents to protect our children everyday in this crazy sad world,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the purchases. “He said, ‘best thing we could do for now is get bullet proof book bags’ you know I just did! It’s better than not having anything at all. Just thought I would share with you guys. I just found this first on Amazon so I bought it. It’s certified.”