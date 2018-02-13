Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann sure know how to bring the heat to Instagram!

The smoking hot reality couple sizzled in new photos together while on a beachside vacation. The mother of six posed seductive (and topless) for the first gallery of selfies during the day writing, “Day 1 of our getaway 😍 I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world 🌎.”





The comments section flooded with fans sharing their love for the couple with messages like “@kimzolciakbiermann 😘❤. I love you 2 !! You are the example of how a loving couple should be 👩🏼👨🏼❤. Thank you K & Kroy !!”

The most critical comment, however, came from Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana, 15, who wrote, “Where is ur top?”

Zolciak-Biermann responded to her daughter, “@arianabiermann it’s on you can’t see it?”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann left little to the imagination while showing off a new bikini top on family vacation

It appears that her leopard bikini top is sort of visible in the photo, but for the most part, no, we can’t see it! It’s certainly not tied.

Hours later, Zolciak-Biermann, with her top on, put on a little show for her husband and fans and used the beach as her own personal runway.

“My ❤ and the other 2 pics I’m bringing NYFW to the beach baby! WERK! 🙊🙈😜 nighty night 💋,” she wrote.

The racy beach shots come just days after the “Don’t Be Tardy” star went makeup and wig free in an honest post to fans on Instagram.

“I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig, and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig. I love being a woman, dressing up and I also love running around in my La Perla pajama bottoms … and my bathrobe,” she wrote on Feb. 11. “My husband makes me feel beautiful at all times! I think it’s really important to do what makes YOU happy! I have ALWAYS been into skincare and my skin 😍 I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I’m swaying at the sink hunni I still scrub that face) 😂 I think it’s REALLY important to do YOU! Do what makes YOU happy! Love the skin you’re in!”