Holy guacamole! Kourtney Kardashian is really heating things up with her NSFW Mexican vacation photos.

This week, the reality star shared not one, but two sexy shots from her vacation south of the border that nearly melted the internet.





On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a close up of her booty and the view of her beachside retreat while chowing down on some chips and dip. The reality star captioned the hot shot, “guac is extra.”

guac is extra A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

Just one day later, Kardashian flaunted her toned physique in another racy shot, this time from a tequila bar. Wearing a thong bikini, Kardashian was all smiles looking at the camera and wrote, “mujer feliz,” which translates to “happy woman.”

RELATED: Is this the first look at Kylie Jenner’s baby bump?

mujer feliz A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

PEOPLE reports that the mom of three is on vacation with her 24-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“They had a relaxing weekend,” a source told the publication of the trip. “The resort is in the jungle, and they had a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service and the spa.”

Racy Kardashian selfies ran in the family this week when Kim Kardashian West tried to outdo her older sister with a sexy photo of her own. Wearing sparkly underwear and nothing else, Kardashian West posed for a sexy mirror selfie in the bathroom, which she later shared with fans on social media.

She captioned the shot with a simple camera emoji.

📸 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

They sure know how to heat things up on social media!