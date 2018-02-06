The newest addition to the Kardashian/Jenner squad has just been given name!

20-year-old Kylie Jenner has named her newborn bundle of joy “Stormi.”





On Tuesday, the new mom shared an adorable photograph of her holding her sleeping daughter’s tiny finger. she captioned the image “Stormi.” and included a very appropriate angel emoji.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

According to PEOPLE, Jenner enjoyed being out of the spotlight during her (at the time unconfirmed) pregnancy and planned to stay off of social media after welcoming her daughter.

“She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” a source said. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life.”

Another insider said, “Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth.”

The publication added that Jenner already “has a baby name” all lined up and doesn’t plan on selling any photos of the newborn.

News of Jenner’s pregnancy made headlines last September when it was rumored that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In late January, photos of Jenner on a hike with her mom, Kris Jenner, and best friend Jordyn Woods made headlines when it appeared that she was sporting a baby bump on TMZ.

The 20-year-old reality TV star gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, she confirmed with a touching video on Instagram on Sunday. The little girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner on a separate Instagram post. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

