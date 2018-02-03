Menu
Citing “severe pain,” Lady Gaga canceled the remaining dates of her Joanne World Tour, Live Nation announced Saturday.

Gaga went on Twitter to apologize to her fans, issuing a statement that she was so devastated, she “didn’t know how to describe it.”


“All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music,” she said.

Live Nation noted on its website that the final 10 dates of her tour were canceled because of the pain she was experiencing. She was “suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” the statement read.

Gaga has spoken about her problems with fibromyalgia, a chronic musculoskeletal disease, CNN reported.

“I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever,” Gaga said on Twitter.

Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

