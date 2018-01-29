Lady Gaga delivered a performance of a lifetime on Sunday night’s Grammy Awards in honor of her late aunt.

Ahead of the performance, Gaga told the crowd she was dedicating to the performance to her father’s late sister, Joanne Germanotta, who died after suffering complications from Lupus at the age of 19. She had a profound impact on Gaga and was the inspiration behind her hit single, “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” from her fifth studio album, “Joanne.”





“This is for my father’s sister, Joanne,” she told the crowd before the performance. “This is for love and compassion, even when you can’t understand.”

Sitting at a piano covered with angel wings, Gaga held back tears as she sang “Joanne” and “A Million Reasons” for the crowd. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room after she took her bow.

Watch Lady Gaga performing “Joanne” and “Million Reasons” at #Grammys pic.twitter.com/hLhomBLY90 — Lady Gaga Charts (@charts_lady) January 29, 2018

Before taking the stage at the Grammys, Gaga opened up about losing her aunt to fans on Twitter.

RELATED: Reba McEntire walks the Grammy red carpet with her new boyfriend

“I have carried a deep grief in my heart over my family’s tragedy. The loss of Joanne affected my father so deeply that it affected me. When he cried, I cried. When he was angry, I was angry. When he hurt, I hurt. Today, I transform this grief to hope and hearing. After ten years with you, I still get nervous before the Grammy’s, but I know I have an angel with me #Joanne,” she wrote alongside an image of herself writing the single in her aunt’s honor with Marc Ronson.