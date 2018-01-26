One might decide Twitter sparring with a repugnant, anti-Semitic racist might be a losing proposition, yet somehow comic Larry the Cable Guy can pull it off and leave normal, tolerant people smiling.





Larry of “git-r-done” fame decided to respond to Paul Nehlen, an alt-right candidate running in a Republican primary in Wisconsin to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan, who on Monday went on a rancid anti-Semitic Twitter rant in response to a negative news report that included images of Jewish media members with Jewish stars next to their heads.

Larry first tweeted back at Nehlen when the candidate wrote, “Jesus is the Messiah. He is One with the Father and the Holy Ghost. Jews (and others) who do not acknowledge this fact will burn in hell.”

c’mon Paul. Why so abrasive. When Jesus approached the woman at the well he never yelled at her and called her a whore. He talked to her about being the living water and that he was the Messiah that she had heard about. It was up to her to believe it. Which she did. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) January 23, 2018

Nehlen then responded to the comedian with scripture, a response that lit up Twitter with applause for the southern-fried comedian.

well, as a follower of Jesus as well, imperfect as I may be….1 Peter 3:15. “But in your hearts revere Christ as lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with Gentleness and respect. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) January 23, 2018

Check out the avalanche of tweets that followed, praising Larry and making fun of the candidate who represents the narrow mindset of the so-called alt-right.

Also a place where LARRY THE CABLE GUY displays a better understanding of the principles of Christianity than many "Evangelists". — Ross (@BatteryTenderUn) January 24, 2018

Larry the Cable Guy vs Nazis, and it's better than I'd expected. — GypsySquid (@GypsySquid) January 24, 2018

Praise Mater — Zac @ Disney World (@zacshipley) January 24, 2018

People always want to say who Jesus is gonna condemn, but nobody ever asks Jesus. — Conway's Lil Brother (@ConwaysLilBro) January 24, 2018