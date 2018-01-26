Menu
One might decide Twitter sparring with a repugnant, anti-Semitic racist might be a losing proposition, yet somehow comic Larry the Cable Guy can pull it off and leave normal, tolerant people smiling.


Larry of “git-r-done” fame decided to respond to Paul Nehlen, an alt-right candidate running in a Republican primary in Wisconsin to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan, who on Monday went on a rancid anti-Semitic Twitter rant in response to a negative news report that included images of Jewish media members with Jewish stars next to their heads.

Larry first tweeted back at Nehlen when the candidate wrote, “Jesus is the Messiah. He is One with the Father and the Holy Ghost. Jews (and others) who do not acknowledge this fact will burn in hell.”

Nehlen then responded to the comedian with scripture, a response that lit up Twitter with applause for the southern-fried comedian.

Check out the avalanche of tweets that followed, praising Larry and making fun of the candidate who represents the narrow mindset of the so-called alt-right.

