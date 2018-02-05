Menu
Pink just overcame the flu and gave us one stunning rendition of the National Anthem
Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. kicked off this year’s Super Bowl proceedings with a rousing rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Flanked by an adorable children’s choir, Odom sang his heart his heart out and got a standing ovation for his patriotic efforts.


Prior to the performance, the 36-year-old singer announced he was also releasing a recorded version of the song.

“Excited to share our recorded version of “America the Beautiful” with the wonderful @angelicachoirs and @cmcchoir …can’t wait for Sunday!” he wrote on Thursday, encouraging fans to buy the song on iTunes.

Odom shared patriotic anthem duties with pop star, Pink, who wasn’t going to let a flu diagnosis keep her from giving the performance of a lifetime!

Just days before taking the stage to sing the National Anthem, the singer revealed that her “petri dish kids” gave her the flu.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer wrote on Saturday. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Wearing a stunning silver cameo top and silky jacket, Pink nailed every note of The Star Spangled Banner. The camera panned over the Patriots and the Eagles players, who all seemed to be blown away by her performance.

