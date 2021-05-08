Lionel Richie is a legendary songwriter and personality in Hollywood. When he’s not busy judging with American Idol with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan or winning Grammy Awards for chart-topping hits like All Night Long or Hello, he’s busy being a doting father to three children! His daughters Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie are celebrities in their own right, while son Miles has a successful modeling career.

Let’s get to know them a little bit better!

Nicole Richie

Lionel’s daughter Nicole is the eldest of his children. She was adopted by the American Idol judge and his first wife, Brenda Harvey. Nicole’s biological parents were involved in a problematic relationship. Her father Peter Escovedo was a musician who once toured with Lionel. Nicole’s parents were not in the best place to care for a child. Lionel and his wife Brenda met her at four years old and fell in love with her. They decided to adopt her and the rest was history.

Nicole is a celeb herself. After starring in the hit reality TV show The Simple Life with Paris Hilton, she continued to build a career after the show. She became a successful fashion designer with her clothing line House of Harlow, which was named after her daughter. She is married to Good Charlotte vocalist Joel Madden with whom she shares daughter Harlow and son Sparrow. Residing in Los Angeles, she has made a career for herself as a television personality, author, and fashion icon!

Advertisement

Miles Brockman Richie

Miles is Lionel’s middle child. While he may be the least well-known of the Richie kids, it seems like he prefers it that way. He tries to shy away from his famous last name, wanting to build his modeling career on his own. He was born in 1994 to Lionel and his second wife, Diane Alexander. He signed with the modeling agency Wilhelmina and has had a successful career.

Miles is probably most famous for his unfortunate run-in with the law. He was detained by authorities at London Heathrow after claiming he had an explosive device and assaulted a security guard.

Sofia Richie

Daughter Sofia Richie is the youngest of his children. Miles is not the only model in the family. Sofia has been a big name in the modeling industry since she was a teenager. While she’s had a successful career in print and social media, she has recently taken the press by storm by dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband, Scott Disick. The age difference was constantly talked about. That relationship lasted about two years and Disick allegedly was the one to put an end to it.