Lionel Richie was once “scared to death” when his 19-year-old daughter, Sofia, started dating 34-year-old “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star Scott Disick, but it looks like he’s slowly coming around to the idea.





In a recent interview, the singer and “American Idol” host opened up about his feelings on the relationship, calling it “a phase.”

“She’s 19. When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase, and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” he said. “Now, I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love’ and [he] looked at me and said ‘Okay, we’re going to leave you alone for a minute, and you’ll figure it out.’ My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!”

Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for the past nine months, and their relationship has been swirling with controversy considering their large age difference and the fact that Disick is already a father of three children whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Once concerned about the situation, the young model’s father had nothing but nice things to say about her beau.

“From what I met of him, he’s a very nice guy,” he said before admitting he doesn’t know him very well yet. “When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on.”

The couple recently celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together, with Richie sharing a black and white photo of the two cuddling one another with the caption, “Happy Valentines babe.”

