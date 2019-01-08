In 2007, for the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley decided to recreate one of his most popular songs, “In the Ghetto”. After two hours in the studio, Lisa broke down in tears, saying it was one of the most special moments of her life since the song includes Elvis’ original vocals. Although the lyrics clearly say “don’t cry”, let me tell you, it will leave you in tears! Her emotional performance is one of the most beautiful and moving tributes to Elvis I have ever seen. Grab that box of tissues!

The beloved track is the original version of Elvis’s hit from 1969, with Lisa’s voice added on to it and was done to honor her late father. There is also a music video of the song, which features footage of Elvis and Lisa in black and white. According to Lisa, people had been asking her to do a duet with her father but realized she needed to find her style first before finding out how to incorporate it into his. Cue the goosebumps!

“In the Ghetto” is a narrative of generational poverty, painting a picture of a boy who is born to a mother in the ghetto of Chicago. The mother already has many children to feed, which is why the boy grows up hungry and angry around poverty and violence. When the boy gets older, he decides to buy a gun and steals cars, but is shot just as his own child is born. The song gave a description of the cycle of poverty and violence that occurs in America. It was a major international success and was Elvis’ first Top 10 hit in the United States in four years.

Lisa, who is the daughter of Priscilla Presley, did a similar project for the 20th anniversary of Elvis’ death, releasing “Don’t Cry Daddy”. This time around what made the occasion even more special, was that all proceeds from the sale went to New Orleans branch of Presley Place, a transitional housing facility for homeless families.

Lisa recalled her decision to sing with her father, stating, “Singing this particular duet with him was more emotional for me than anything I’d done before. I wanted to focus on something important, and not just do something silly.” What do you think about the duet? Do you think Elvis would approve? I sure do! Her voice fits perfectly well with her fathers. It kind of makes you imagine what life would be like if the famous King of Rock and Roll was alive. Keep the beautiful tributes coming!