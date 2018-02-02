YouTube celeb Logan Paul has had a particularly rough year.

While much of it was his own making, his 2018 nearly came to a swift end after a scary skydiving accident.





Paul, 22, well-known for his over-the-top and controversial antics told his over 4 million Twitter followers about the scary moment when while skydiving, his parachute failed to open. He posted a photo of the remnants of his parachute pack, writing “Here’s a photo of my empty pack after [I] had to cut away my main parachute [because] it didn’t open.”

“I can tell you — the feeling of the blue reserve parachute opening & functioning properly was miraculous,” he added, “This has never happened to another student before at this school.”

Paul finished his message with “LP lives on” and a smiley emoji.

Shocked users responded to his story with some confirming that a fear of just this incident is what keeps them out of the sky.

One person tweeted, “HAHAHAAHAHAHA .. i swear i was head over heels for sky diving but after seeing what he had been throu [sic], ill pass 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 ill stick to my everyday boring life rotine [sic] 😒😒🤦‍♀️

Another noted that they would “stay in the plane unless [it was] on fire,” which, all things considering, seems like sound advice.

While many were glad Paul made it to the ground unscathed thanks to the reserve chute, some particularly dark individuals called the moment “ironic” — among other harsh things — in light of Paul’s recent misdeeds.

Although he has gone on an apology tour since meeting vicious backlash against a shocking “suicide forest” video, many are not yet convinced the disgraced YouTuber deserves forgiveness.

He resurfaced on Good Morning America in an interview with Michael Strahan on Feb. 1

“It’s been tough because ironically I’m being told to commit suicide myself,” a serious-sounding Paul told Strahan. “Millions of people literally telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. The most horrible, horrific things.” When asked by Strahan if he thought the criticism was fair, Paul snickered and replied, “that’s the thing, I do.”

For the future, he believes parents should more closely monitor their children’s viewing habits — probably to prevent coming across videos like his own.

“I’m going to be honest with you, Michael,” Paul told the host. “I think parents should be monitoring what their children are watching more. Every parent I meet whose kids are under the age of 12, I go, ‘Hey, you let your kids watch my stuff?’ And they go, ‘Yeah. What am I going to do?’ But at the same time, it’s not like I am a bad guy. I am a good guy who made a bad decision.”