While sitting down with Megyn Kelly on Friday’s episode of “Megyn Kelly Today,” “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin weighed in on what kind of father she thinks her former TV husband John Stamos will turn out to be in real life.





“We are still very good friends,” the actress gushed. “He just got married, and they’re having a baby, and she [wife Caitlin McHugh] is a wonderful girl, and she’s really good for him, and I am very happy for him.”

Loughlin “raised” twins Nicky and Alex with Stamos on the set of “Full House,” and she made it clear she believes her co-star will do just as great of a job in his own home.

“He will be a wonderful dad, really,” she said.

Stamos and McHugh got married earlier this month and recently celebrated the occasion on their honeymoon at Walt Disney World, a very appropriate location considering the actor proposed to his then-girlfriend at its counterpart Disneyland.

“John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland,” his rep confirmed the news at the time. “He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from ‘The Little Mermaid’ encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’ Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families.”

The couple is currently expecting their first child together after announcing the happy news in December.

