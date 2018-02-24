In a recent interview, Lori Loughlin shared the parenting advice she has for her former TV husband John Stamos: nothing!

“I don’t think John needs any parental advice. I think John is going to be a great dad, but of course, he knows I’m here for him should he need any, but I think him and Caitlin have it covered,” Lori shared as Stamos prepares to welcome his first child. “I will say this. He is very complimentary to me about my own girls. I have two girls who are 18 and 19, and he just adores them.”





“We were talking a couple of weeks ago, and he said to me, ‘You and [your husband] should write a book on how to parent kids because your girls are so great,’ which is such a high compliment,” she continued. “We shouldn’t write a book, but it was so sweet of him to say that.”

Stamos tied the knot with wife Caitlin McHugh earlier this year, and sadly, Laughlin’s work engagements for her Hallmark show “When Calls the Heart” prevented her from attending the nuptials.

“Candace Cameron Bure and I were on our way to the Super Bowl, and we had already made these plans, and we were going with our Hallmark family, and we were so excited to be doing that and then John and Caitlin quietly last minute put together these wedding plans and by the time we got the invite, we had already committed, so we were actually flying to Minneapolis the day he was getting married,” she said. “But I sent flowers, and I text with him, and I talked to Dave Coulier the other day, and he told me it was just a beautiful wedding.”

Loughlin added, “I’m sorry I missed it but I’m happy for John and I know he’s going to have a great life with Caitlin, and I know they are going to be great parents.”

