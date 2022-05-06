Macaulay Culkin and God Daughter Paris Jackson Have Matching Tattoos

Michael Jackson, better known as the King of Pop, was a beloved fixture in pop culture. While his relationship with former child actor Macaulay Culkin was one of the major controversies surrounding Jackson’s life, it was close enough that he would name Culkin the godfather of his daughter, Paris.

Jackson and Culkin’s Relationship

Best known for his role in Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin was one of the most popular child stars. After being co-stars in the music video for Jackson’s hit Black and White, Culkin and the singer became close friends. With such a big difference in age, concerns were raised about the relationship. Accusations have come out regarding the late Michael Jackson‘s relationship with young boys, but Culkin has long claimed nothing inappropriate happened to him. He opened up about his experience with Jackson in a rare interview with Esquire where he continued to defend the King of Pop. An HBO documentary called Leaving Neverland was released surrounding these accusations, but Culkin was not involved. The Home Alone star and Jackson were such good friends that he was named the godfather of his daughter Paris.

Matching Tattoos With Goddaughter Paris

Paris Jackson is Michael’s second child and his only daughter. Growing up in Los Angeles with such a famous father couldn’t have been easy. Now, she has become a celeb in her own right, landing acting and modeling gigs. While her father passed away when she was young, she was able to maintain a lasting relationship with her godfather Macaulay Culkin.

The pair are so close that they actually got tattoos together! Culkin shared that he got his goddaughter doing one of his strangest habits, taking spoons from restaurants. He says it’s innocent and has become a long-running inside joke. Paris and Macaulay now gift each other spoons for holidays. So, what better way to pay tribute to their relationship than matching spoon tattoos?! The pair took to social media to show off pics of their new ink.

Caulkin took to the WTF Podcast to gush about his goddaughter Paris Jackson, claiming how protective he is of her. Both Paris and Culkin have been open about their struggles with mental health and seem to play positive roles in each other’s lives. Having both grown up in the Hollywood spotlight as well, they have a lot to bond over. The podcast showcased just how much they mean to one another.