This week on “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” fans will see Mama June Shannon as she prepares to go under the knife once again, this time to correct part of her vision.





Earlier this season, Shannon was rushed to the emergency room after she woke up without vision in either of her eyes. The reality star revealed that she went totally blind in her right eye four years ago, so her left eye was the “good one.”

In a new sneak peek for Friday’s episode, Shannon shares the news about her diagnosis with her family.

“My doctor called, and we have to be here for five weeks,” she said. “The deal of the matter is: I can’t leave. So, I mean, tomorrow morning I go in for surgery. There is no guarantee that all this surgery that I’m doing tomorrow could do it.”

Shannon continued, “They’re worried about the retina that’s been away from blood supply for a few weeks now, so they don’t really know how much blood supply is there. They could reattach it and the little bit that I see now of light, I could totally go black just like this eye. And there could be no more hope for it.”

“Now, I have to lay flat with my head in this massage chair,” she said, passing the pamphlet around her family. The massage chair requires Shannon to sit face down for several hours a day, which should help keep her retina attached, she explained in a confessional.

Leave it to daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson to try to make it all better with some encouraging words for her mother.

“Mama, I think the surgery is going to go wonderful, and you are going see yourself on the pageant stage, and everything is going to go wonderful,” Honey Boo Boo said.

Shannon took a serious tone when she shared that the pageant is the least of her worries at this point and she is focused on her recovery.

“I have to say, I’ve had five surgeries in the last year-and-a-half, and this will be my sixth surgery. But to me this is the most important and the most biggest. I mean, I’ll be able to see the baby,” she said, referring to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s daughter. “Tomorrow morning I go in for surgery, and I have to be there at 7 o’clock, so I would like to say goodbye to y’all, because honestly, the little bit that I can see y’all, I may not be able to see anything after.”

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WEtv.