In a new clip of Friday night’s episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” Mama June Shannon is rushed to the emergency room after she woke up without vision in both of her eyes.





Having told boyfriend Geno at the end of last week’s episode, “I can’t see anything,” Mama June wondered on the way to the hospital with him and daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, “What if they have to operate?”

“This is my good eye. If I lose total sight in [my left] eye, I’ll be blind,” she added. “He could tell me there’s nothing he can do.”

According to the matriarch, she went completely blind in her right eye four years ago. After instructing Honey Boo Boo to cover her right eye and the middle of her left with her hands, the child yelled, “I can see barely.” Mama June responded, “See, it’s hard!”

“I wish Pumpkin was here,” Mama June continued of her then-pregnant daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. “She could understand because she had eye problems at one time and had to have eye surgery.”

At that point, Geno pointed out that Pumpkin would be there if she and Mama June hadn’t gotten into a fight during last week’s episode when Pumpkin’s boyfriend Josh decorating the living room with “nudie pics.” Feeling emotional, Mama June indicated that she’s afraid she won’t ever see Pumpkin, Geno or Honey Boo Boo again if she loses her vision.

“I may not even be able to see Pumpkin’s baby,” she said. “I’m really scared.”

After Honey Boo Boo attempted to distract her by pointing out a new waterpark being built, Geno told her to stay “focused.”

“Focused? You said, ‘Positive,'” Honey Boo Boo quipped back. “What’s more positive than a water park?”

