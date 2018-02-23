A year after Mama June Shannon famously lost over 300 pounds on her hit show “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” the reality TV star is sharing an update on her health and how she’s doing keeping off the weight.





“People think that I’m going to gain the weight back,” she said in a recent interview. “But hello, I’ve almost been at this [weight] for a year and a half and I’m not gaining!”

While the star did admit that her weight still fluctuates a bit, she promised to never be anywhere near her heaviest — 470 pounds — ever again. She also gave a big “hell no” to the possibility of getting more plastic surgery because, “I did what I wanted to do and that’s it!”

“My current weight is like 165 to 170,” she said. “I just try to watch what I eat and exercise when I can. I don’t ever want to go back.”

Mama June’s tremendous weight loss journey was documented on her reality TV show. At the very beginning, she initially wanted to drop the pounds to make her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson jealous at his then-upcoming wedding to his new love. However, over time it became much more than that.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous,” she said. “But it’s no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally. I feel like [I’m] becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like [I was] on the inside.”

When she made her big debut after shedding the weight, her daughter and “Toddlers & Tiaras” star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, said, “She looks great. I’m really proud of her.”

Season 2 of “From Not to Hot” returned to television screens across the country last month, and this time it focuses on Honey Boo Boo turning the tables on her mom and training her for an upcoming pageant — along with a whole lot of family drama.

