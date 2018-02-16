Friday night’s episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” is especially emotional for then-pregnant Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon as she and fiance Josh Efird go house hunting ahead of the birth of their clip.





In the sneak peek, Pumpkin bursts into tears when she tours the cockroach-infested and dirty one bedroom apartment she and Efird can afford on their tight budget.

“I am not raising our child in this dump-ass f**king s**thole,” Pumpkin says as the two tour the home together. In the interview segment, Efird seems to suggest the two would be more comfortable just staying in Mama June’s house but Pumpkin isn’t satisfied.

“I mean, where are we going to put the baby in a one bedroom?” Pumpkin asks.

“I guess right she’ll be sleeping in the living room with the bugs,” Efird said as Pumpkin begins to itch at the sight of the critters crawling on the carpet. “See, this is what we can afford because you want to fight with your mother. This is what we are going to have, little visitors.”

The stress of their living situation was too much for Pumpkin, who burst into tears at the thought of living in that home.

“Baby, really?” Efird said. “Oh honey.”

In a confessional, he says that the hormones from the pregnancy are “off the wall” before the camera cuts to him trying to console her in the parking lot.

“We’ll figure this out,” he said.

The upcoming episode of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” is full of even more drama as Shannon is rushed to the hospital after experiencing loss of vision in both of her eyes.

“This is my good eye. If I lose total sight in [my left] eye, I’ll be blind,” she said in the sneak peek after revealing that she went completely blind in her right eye four years ago. “He could tell me there’s nothing he can do.”

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Fridays on WEtv.