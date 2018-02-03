Although people have been taking note of their strikingly similar looks for years, some are just now noticing the strong resemblance between actresses Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly.





Twitter users started sharing photos of the two this week, causing an internet frenzy as more and more people discovered that the ladies are actually not the same person:

HAVE YOU SEEN MARGOT ROBBIE AND JAIME PRESSLY ?????!!!!!!! they’re clones pic.twitter.com/F6GQ9fhyd2 — Mai Wigflu (@maiwigflu) February 3, 2018

“I kept getting Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly confused,” one wrote. “When I saw, ‘I, Tonya’ I was like ‘wow, the lady from ‘My Name is Earl’ has got range.'”

I kept getting Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly confused. When I saw I, Tonya I was like "wow, the lady from My Name is Earl has got range." — Daniel Staten (@danielstaten) January 18, 2018

Ya’ll ever notice Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie are the same person? pic.twitter.com/z6YBB9oRTR — champaynepapi (@sirpeezy) February 2, 2018

“I am definitely gonna be eternally stressed over the fact that Margot Robbie n Jaime Pressly are two different people, to be honest,” another stunned user tweeted.

I am definitely gonna be eternally stressed over the fact that Margot Robbie n Jaime Pressly are two different people to be honest — ✨kat✨ (@ntyrbbygrl) February 2, 2018

Wut? That's Margot Robbie on the left and Jaime Pressly on the right. pic.twitter.com/ki0JAVXqW8 — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) February 2, 2018

While Robbie and Pressly may look alike and are both actresses, the women lead very different lives. Forty-year-old, North Carolina born Pressly is now a mom-of-three after welcoming twins in October. Meanwhile, Robbie is just 27 and has yet to have any children. While you may recognize the former from “My Name is Earl,” the latter made a big splash recently with her film “I, Tonya.”

Back in 2016, Pressly actually addressed their similarity by joking that Robbie looks like her, not the other way around. When asked if she had ever noticed that Robbie is her doppelgänger, she shot back, “Right, right, well that would be she looks like me!”

The lookalike pair finally met each other at the premiere of “I, Tonya,” and fans couldn’t get enough of their reaction to one another.

margot robbie & jaime pressly meeting for the first time is giving me annie james and hallie parker meeting at camp walden pic.twitter.com/rzbMSROUIJ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 31, 2018

