Despite being “eternally only 12-years-old herself”, Mariah Carey is a proud mom to two 8-year-olds, fraternal twins Moroccan “Roc” and Monroe “Roe”. The 50-year-old (er, we mean 12-year-old), shares her son and daughter with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Get to know the Cannon-Carey family — a unique blend of youngsters and co-parents — in this article.

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Marriage

After divorcing Sony label executive Tommy Mottola, Mariah met rapper, actor, and comedian, Nick Cannon while they were filming the music video for “Bye Bye.” After dating for six weeks, the two celebs were married at Carey’s private estate in the Bahamas in 2008. Within three years, they welcomed non-identical twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Monroe is named for the famous actress Marylyn Monroe, while Roc is named after the Moroccan decor of the room in where Nick proposed to Mariah in her New York City apartment.

Once one of Hollywood’s favorite “it” couples, Mariah and Nick separated in 2014 and divorced two years later. After their separation, the couple continued to remain friends and co-parent amicably. Nick, who is known for starring in All That and hosting MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, discussed the experience of co-parenting successfully on Amazon’s Style Code Live. “It’s all rooted in love,” he explained. “You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside.”

“We will always be family and we make it work,” Mariah wrote in her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”. “We still have fun, reminisce, and joke. And we are both certain that Roc and Roe are indeed our light. Every day they give us new life.”

Advertisement

The Cannon-Carey Family Today

Despite their divorce, the two parents and their twins continue to make appearances and celebrate holidays and birthdays together. Over the years, we’ve seen Roc and Roe grow from adorable babies to adorable kids. Their superstar mom posts plenty of photos on social media — like this Tiktok video, where the former American Idol judge shows her daughter Monroe’s “ability” to hit the high notes. Recently, the Grammy winner showed how she teaches her kids to totally nail the background vocals for her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

Last year, Mariah celebrated her most recent “anniversary of being 12” while social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The diva posted a pic of her and her kids on Instagram, captioning the post, “Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love.” The singer also gave a shout-out to her “super talented” friends who share her birthday month, including Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Elton John, and Lady Gaga. These days, Mariah has been dating Bryan Tanaka, a former backup dancer.