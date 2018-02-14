Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa sure do know how to keep things hot 21 years into their marriage!

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Consuelos took to social media to show his wife some love with a steamy post on Instagram. In the sexy shot, the two lovebirds are totally intertwined and appear to be dancing in the somewhat blurry pic.





“Happy Valentines day to my dance partner in life.💕 Love you Boo,” he wrote.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa shared pics of some amazing moves she hasn’t seen “since her honeymoon”

Days before Valentine’s Day, Ripa showed her man some love making him her “Man Crush Monday” with a sweet screenshot from their FaceTime conversation.

“#mcm FaceTiming with my man crush. (Yes in bed. Deal with it!) 😍😜😂,” she wrote from what appeared to be her hotel room as she and co-host Ryan Seacrest filmed “Live!” from the Atlantis Reort in the Bahamas.

The couple have been together since starring as lovers Mateo and Hayley on “All My Children” back in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Their characters went on to marry in the show as they did in real life and all these years later, they clearly know how to keep the spark alive.

Consuelos and Ripa share three children together, Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuelos.