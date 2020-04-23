Mark Hamill recalls things getting hot and heavy between him and Carrie Fisher on the set of “Star Wars,” confirming the pair used to have some steamy moments together. Hamill, a 66-year-old actor at the time, was currently promoting the Star Wars flick, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hamill recalled there was instant chemistry between him and Fisher while filming the first Star Wars movie, which came out in 1977. Despite the attraction, he knew not to get involved with a co-star. But on one apparently booze-induced moment of passion, the two apparently broke professional protocol with a makeout session.

Luke and Leia forever: Mark Hamill pays touching tribute to his beloved space-twin Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/lwFUWJFsVp pic.twitter.com/r90rHg6TxQ — E! News (@enews) December 28, 2016

“I remember one time – I’m sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!” Hamill said.

Although not necessarily a bad idea, things didn’t go much farther than that.

“But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated,” Hamill joked.

After that incident, though, Hamill said they became great lifelong friends, ironically as close as siblings. That makes sense since he played Luke Skywalker and Fisher played Princess Leia throughout the Star Wars series. If you haven’t seen any of the George Lucas films, then you must know that characters Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, although having an initial love interest, eventually find out that they are real siblings.

However, Princess Leia did find a new hope in love in the series, having children with Han Solo. Co-star Harrison Ford played Han Solo, and the two characters have children who end up becoming the main villains in the later Star Wars movies. The last Star Wars film the three co-stars were in was in 1983. They were reunited to finish out the series when Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens was released in 2015.

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/y8Rfu7IAmJ — Actor Trivia (@ActorTrivia) April 22, 2020

“I wasn’t her best friend – she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of. But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favor or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director. We became like real siblings over the years,” he said.

Hamill said Fisher has been sorely missed by all. Fisher’s death of a heart attack on December 27, 2016, happened before “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was released.

“Gosh darn it, I still think of her in the present tense, you know?” he said.

Edito’s note: this article was originally published on December 14, 2017.