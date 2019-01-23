Menu
10-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Bullies Teased Him For Wearing Colostomy Bag Read this Next

10-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Bullies Teased Him For Wearing Colostomy Bag
Advertisement
Can't Fall Asleep? Let Matthew McConaughey Serenade You To Sleep! Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

As if we needed another reason to love our favorite Texas boy, Matty Mac. Turns out, Matthew McConaughey isn’t just an actor, writer, and director, but he’s also a voiceover guru! For those of you who have trouble sleeping and have tried everything from lavender baths, Advil PM, or rosemary tea, there’s one more thing you have to try! The Texas Hill Country heart-throb has teamed up with the Calm app, which promotes stress relief, mindfulness, and peaceful sleep.

What exactly is he doing? Well, the app features the award-winning actor reading a “sleep story”, called “Wonder”. Let me tell you, I listened to it, and oh boy. It’s wonderful, alright, alright, alright. Written by Chris Advansun, the story, as told by McConaughey, last for half an hour. It includes two minutes of prologue, featuring McConaughey asking questions you might expect from a one on one conversation with the actor.

In case you were wondering how trustworthy the app was, it actually won Apple’s choice for iPhone app of the year in 2017. It’s been around since 2012 and has had over 15 million downloads with over 40,000 new years daily. The main goal of the app is to calm down people by using relaxing visuals and sounds, with their choice of music, stories, or meditation.

The partnership between both Calm and the Oscar winner was announced in November 2018. It’s easy to see why they decided to partner up with McConaughey after his famous motivational YouTube Football speeches have made their way around YouTube.

But he isn’t the only famous voice on the app! Surprisingly enough, Calm offers users around 120 similar stories that vary from soothing voices of Late Night TV stars to musical and fairytale stories. Some are free, but some, like McConaughey’s, are for purchase. You can access them through the Calm library with a monthly fee of $12.99 and is available for both IOS and Android.

I mean, under $13 for a night with McConaughey that guarantees me a restful sleep? Hey, I’ll take it! Soothe me away, Matty! He might not be there in person, but it will sure feel like he is.

Watch: Luckenbach, Texas is a Must-Vist Texas Town

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Some fans of Paris Jackson have been editing her skin tone in photos, and she’s had enough

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

Tiffany Haddish joked to Kelly Ripa about the sexy plans she made with Brad Pitt

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

An Oscar trophy was stolen last night — and it’s not the first time it’s happened

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

The director of the “Frozen” sequel hints at a possible female love interest for Elsa

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Creepy underwater statue of Jason Voorhees in Minnesota lake continues to spook swimmers

Stories You Might Like