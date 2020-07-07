Alright, alright, alright. Actor Matthew McConaughey had quite a lot to say to his fans, urging them to take all possible precautions to slow down the spread of COVID-19 cases by using face masks. The actor posted a video on social media, going straight to the point, stating, “I think we gotta look each other in the eye … look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be more fair? How do I make sure that I wear the damn mask?

The actor, who is married to Camila Alves, then stated that by socially distancing ourselves and wearing masks is how we can get to next year’s events such as birthdays and we can start “partying” again. He noted, “It’s game time. Ding, ding. We are in the ring, America. Let’s quit messing about and get it done.” This isn’t the first time the Austin, Texas fan favorite shares his thoughts with Texans in regards to ways how we can slow down the spread of COVID-19. Back in May he also talked about the necessity for us to take precautions when it came to stepping outside.

The actor stated, “The mask is about letting science catch up. It’s about helping protect people on the front lines. Don’t let what happened in New York happen where there are two patients for every bed. We’ve got to buy time and a mask is a very good tool for that.”McConaughey and Alves also partnered with Lincoln, the car manufacturer, and donated 111,000 face masks and loaded up their pickup to head out to rural Texas to deliver masks to hospitals in need.

As of July 7, 2019, Texas has reached 200,000 total COVID-19 cases, just 17 days after crossing the 100,000 threshold, which was a figure that took Texas nearly four months to hit. The milestone came as the state has been reporting weeks of surging hospitalization and several new cases, as Governor Greg Abbott aimed to lower down the rising numbers with a statewide mask order. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,318 cases on Monday but the health agency believes the state may see a “big increase” in new cases this week after the holiday weekend.

The number of cases and hospitalization increased and have accelerated since Memorial Day, which prompted Abbot to reduce restaurant occupancy, close bars, pause any addition reopening sn issue a statewide order to wear a face-covering in counters where there are more than 20 cases.