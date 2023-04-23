Meet Brianne Howey’s Husband Matt Ziering

Brianne Howey from Ginny & Georgia is expecting a child! The 33-year-old actress has been happily married since 2021. Meet Howey’s husband Matt Ziering.

Matt Ziering Is an Attorney from Los Angeles

According to sources, Matt Ziering was born on May 8, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. Like Brianne Howey, he is a LA local — although Howey left to study theatre in New York for a period of time. Ziering graduated from Loyola Law School and passed the California State bar exam.

Just after taking the bar exam in 2014, Ziering went out to a bar in Los Angeles to celebrate with some friends. That’s when he first met Brianne Howey. The two had mutual friends and kept running into each other for the next few nights, each time at a different venue, and realized they had chemistry.

“It wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we’re here!” Ziering told LA Magazine in January 2021. At that point, they had been together for about six or seven years.

Ziering and Howey Began Dating in 2014

Howey first mentioned her boyfriend in late November of 2014 during an interview with Complex Magazine. She was promoting her first feature film, Horrible Bosses 2. Complex asked Howey what she did with her free time.

“I live with my boyfriend, and we see lots of movies,” said the actress. “I love going to farmer’s markets, they’re my favorite thing in the world. I just think they’re so fun; you get little samples and you can buy flowers and fruit and stuff. And, because I’m from L.A., I spend a lot of time with my family.” She added that she was “lucky” to get to see her family and that she had four younger siblings.

They Had to Postpone Their Wedding Due to COVID

Ziering and Howey eventually became engaged. They planned to get married in October 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We canceled our wedding,” Howey told LA Mag. “We couldn’t get married in 2020 but we did get a dog.”

The couple adopted an Australian Shepherd mix named Bodie, who was introduced to the world on March 25, 2020. “Quarantine day 11… welp we have a puppy now!” wrote Howey on Instagram.

Ziering and Howey Married in 2021

Howey and Ziering finally had their big day on July 24, 2021. They exchanged vows at a private home in Palos Verdes, California.

“It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined,” Howey told People. “I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party.”

Howey looked stunning in an A LA Robe gown from Loho and they walked down the aisle to “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers. A photo posted to Instagram showed the newlyweds kissing in a garden with a late afternoon sun and rose bushes in the background.

They Honeymooned in Aruba

The couple celebrated their honeymoon a few months later in Aruba. In a raving post tagging Aruba Tourism, Howey thanked everyone involved for helping them share their magical getaway.

“I truly can’t think of a more magical and blissful place to be as newlyweds,” she wrote, “from the breathtaking views and bluest water I have ever seen to the Aruban people, who are the kindest and have made us feel at home in every way, this trip has been beyond magical.”

They stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, which Howey praised for their amenities and COVID precautions. Shortly after, she had to fly home to shoot Ginny & Georgia season 2.

Ziering Is Howey’s Travel Partner

Matt Ziering is also quite the jetsetter, which is well-documented via his wife’s Instagram. In 2017, Howey posted a photo of Ziering and herself in Jaipura, Rajasthan, India. They visited New South Wales in 2018, posting a photo of jumping kangaroos.

In 2019, Ziering and Howey shared a New Year’s selfie of themselves geared up at Beaver Creek Ski Resort in Colorado. Six months later, they were in Istanbul, documented via a photo of an overflowing fruit stand — reminiscent of the farmer’s markets that Howey loves. In September, the two donned matching ponchos in front of Niagara Falls.

“Yes @unclezito sang “don’t go chasin’ waterfalls” the whole time,” wrote Howey. @Unclezito is Ziering’s Instagram, which is set to private. His bio simply states that he is “Brianne’s husband and Bodie’s dad.”

When they’re not traveling abroad, Howey and Ziering attend baseball games, especially the LA Dodgers. Ziering’s Twitter account is full of posts about pro baseball.

They Dress Up Together for Halloween

Ziering and Howey also like to play dress-up for Halloween and have a trend of going all-out in couple’s costumes. Last year, she went as Britney Spears and he went as Justin Timberlake, wearing all-denim in an homage to the 2001 American Music Awards.

The year before, Bodie was in on the fun as the “rufferee” from Ted Lasso. “Football is life!” From Keely, Roy and our rufferee. Oy!” wrote Howey.

Ziering Is About to Become a Father

Ziering and Howey are going to have another set of shoes to fill next Halloween. On March 16, Howey posted a pregnancy announcement. She was wearing a brown maxi dress and sheer white button-up.

“@boss show with my forever new +1 thanks for having us!” she wrote. “Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss.”

“I can’t wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!” wrote Ginny & Georgia actor Diesel La Torraca. The comment of course was cheeky, as the 12-year-old plays Howey’s character’s son, Austin Miller.

“So. Happy. For. You,” wrote Antonia Gentry, who plays Austin’s half-sister, Ginny.

Will it be a boy or a girl? We don’t know, but it looks like Matt Ziering is going to need to update his Instagram bio soon!