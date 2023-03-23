Meet Lindsay Lohan’s Husband and Baby Daddy To Be, Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is about to be a mom! The former child star has had her ups and down over the decades but she’s ready to embark on a brand-new chapter in life. Meet Lindsay Lohan’s hubby Bader Shammas, the love of her life and baby daddy-to-be.

Lindsay Lohan Has Had Quite a Story Arch Leading Up to True Love

Lindsay Lohan’s spent her entire life in the spotlight. She started modeling with Ford models at the age of 3 and became a household name by age 12 after playing twins Hallie and Annie in The Parent Trap. We’ve watched her play some iconic roles at nearly every developmental milestone: Mean Girls as a teen, then Machete as a young, rebellious, drug-addicted adult.

Like so many child stars who stay in the industry, Lohan struggled with her own skeletons. And all of it made the news. She was in and out of rehab, seemingly always getting in trouble for something. Then she stepped away for a few years, apart from voice acting. We last saw her in Among the Shadows in 2019 and that was it until the Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas a couple months ago.

But the Lindsay Lohan today isn’t the same woman we’ve loved to talk about. She’s matured, she’s found real love, and most importantly, she’s found a man who shares her values. While she tries to keep their private life private, she’s unafraid to talk about what a wonderful man her husband is. Here’s what we know about Bader Shammas.

Bader Shammas Is a Wealthy Financial Executive

Bader Shammas’ birthday isn’t well known, with some sources calling him a Gemini and others claiming he’s a Leo. However, we might be able to guess based on when he went to college. Shammas attended University of South Florida from 2007 to 2010, earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 2012, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Tampa.

Shammas used to work as an associate for BNP Paribas Wealth Management until 2017. Currently, he’s the Assistant Vice President of the Swiss investment firm Credit Suisse. He’s based in Dubai, which is where he and Lohan have settled down. The successful financier has an estimated net worth of a whopping $100 million.

It’s not clear exactly how Shammas and Lohan met, but the actress moved from London to Dubai by early 2018. She’d been traveling there for years and finally decided that the move would be good for her soul. In February 2018, Lohan told W Magazine that it was “calming” to be so far away from paparazzi.

Shammas Is Very Private About His Life

“There’s a certain calmness that I find there. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me,” she said. “I never considered people taking a picture ‘bothering’ me, but I don’t want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I’m crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry.”

In January 2019, Lohan told Howard Stern that her ideal partner wouldn’t be on social media.

“I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff,” she revealed.

While Bader Shammas technically does have an Instagram account, he keeps it private. He has 742 followers and 41 posts to date, and we have no idea what he posts about, and that’s okay. It seems completely aligned with what Lohan was looking for and is a stark contrast, perhaps balance, to her over-scrutinized Instagram account with 12.6 Million followers.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Were First Spotted Together in February 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

Shammas and Lohan were first spotted together in a now-deleted Instagram post from February 2020 where she referred to him as her boyfriend. “@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader” she wrote in the caption. “such a magical night.” Lohan, her sister Aliana, Bader, rocker Dan Smith, Bastille drummer Chris Wood, and three others were standing backstage together at a Dubai music festival. (The original photo and caption are available via People).

Lindsay’s Mother Dina Lohan Approves of Bader

In April 2020, Lindsay’s mother, Dina, told Us Weekly that she approved of Bader.

“Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” she said when asked about her daughter settling down. “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, [she will].”

In fact, Lindsay Lohan had previously been engaged to Egor Tarabasov, a Russian business heir. But they split in 2017 after Lohan accused him of being physically abusive. Thankfully Lohan had the wisdom and strength to move on, because it turns out that true love was out there waiting.

They Became Engaged in November 2021

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on November 28, 2021. The Instagram post featured four photos of the sweet couple close together, obviously adoring each other. On Lohan’s hand was a gorgeous diamond ring.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 11.11.21” wrote Lohan with a diamond ring emoji.

Lindsay’s mother reacted to the news on an Instagram Story. “My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings,” she wrote.

Lindsay’s Father Michael Lohan Also Approves of Bader

“Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Balor, and proud of all she’s doing in life,” Lohan’s father Michael told Hollywood Life.

A month later, Lohan shared a collage of memories from 2021 while wishing everyone a happy new year. She and Shammas could be seen together with their families, always looking happy, and notably never partying. In short, they looked like two mature adults living a serene life.

A couple of months later, Lohan teamed up with Planet Fitness to make a Super Bowl ad. The actress spoke with Extra’s Rachel Lindsay about her wedding plans.

“Are you going to be low-key, are you going to be all-in? I’m not going to call you a Bridezilla,” said Rachel.

“No, I’m definitely not like that,” said Lohan. “I’m more of a low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good, then I can be okay. So, I’ll be more like that. I am looking at destinations. Already talking to a friend of mine about the dress. So, in time. I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time and I’m very girly.”

Lindsay and Bader Wed in Secret in 2022

Lohan revealed that she and Shammas had secretly tied the knot in an Instagram post from July 2022.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she wrote (available via People). “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

They Honeymooned in Turkey

The newlyweds honeymooned at a lavish resort in the Turkish Riviera. Lohan shared some snaps during their time there but kept her caption short.

“I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person,” Lohan told Cosmopolitan in October 2022. “Just the best. And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones.”

Lohan Announced Their Pregnancy on March 14, 2023

And now Lohan’s amazing family is about to grow! On March 14, 2023, she shared a picture of a white baby onesie with the words “Coming Soon…”

“We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the photo.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lohan told TMZ.

Indeed, Lindsay Lohan and her wonderful husband Bader Shammas seem to have much to be grateful for. Here’s to a healthy pregnancy and we can’t wait to hear more!