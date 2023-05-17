Meghan Markle Dazzles in Strapless Gold Gown Alongside Prince Harry and Her Mother

Meghan Markle was dressed to impress at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision gala!

The Duchess of Sussex headed to the Ziegfield Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, and her mom, Doria Ragland. Markle looked stunning in a strapless gold dress by Johanna Ortiz paired with strappy heels and a side-swept hairdo that showed off her simple yet elegant gold earrings.

Harry, Meghan, and Mom Attend Ms. Foundation Gala

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Ziegfeld Ballroom. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

The Suits actress was one of the evening’s honorees. According to the event’s website, Markle received the Woman of Vision Award for her “lifelong advocacy for women and girls.” She was applauded as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and global role model.” Among her achievements, the foundation listed her roles as UNWomen’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership and World Vision Global Ambassador.

Gloria Steinem, one of the co-founders of the Ms. Foundation, presented Meghan Markle with the award. People tells us that Steinem is friends with the duchess and has spoken highly of her in the past.

“I’m not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media,” Steinem said in 2022. “She’s smart and funny and devoted to social issues.”

Meghan Markle Accepts Woman of Vision Award

Meghan Markle onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women.

Taking the stage to accept her award, Meghan Markle delivered a moving speech that urged each listener to “be the visionary of your own life.”

“You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old who will also choose this moment to join the movement and make our vision for an equitable world, reality,” she said, according to Express.