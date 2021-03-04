Meghan Markle has decided to speak out about her time as a royal. The former actress is ready to tell the truth in a new sit-down preview for the upcoming interview between Oprah Winfrey and Meghan and Prince Harry. The former actress revealed that she doesn’t see how the royal family could expect her and her husband to stay “silent” for so long. In the sneak peek shared by CBS, Oprah is heard asking Markle, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

To which she responds, “ I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing and perpetuating falsehood about us. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Oprah With Meghan And Harry First Look | “There’s A Lot That’s Been Lost”

In the clip of a very anticipated tell-all CBS primetime special released over the weekend, Winfrey told Harry and Meghan, “you said some pretty shocking things here.” Buckingham Palace shortly announced that it will be launching a probe into bullying allegations against Markle herself that were reported by The Times in the UK. Through a statement, they announced, “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They stated, “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

The Duchess of Sussex has denied all the allegations made towards her. Through a statement obtained by People after The Times publish their story, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan stated that the Duchess is very saddened by the latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has heavily been targeted on bullying herself and is very committed to supporting those who have experienced trauma and pain.

Advertisement

An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden

They continued, “she is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and we’ll keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.” Oprah’s CBS interview is expected to cover Meghan’s journey from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, mental health, philanthropy work, motherhood, and facing intense public pressure. Harry is expected to join his wife to talk about the historic move to the United States. Oprah with Meghan and Harry is set to air Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Prince Harry recently sat down with James Corden in Los Angeles. The duo spoke about his time in the United States focusing on his life with Megan and their son Archie, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip. The late-night segment was filmed before Meghan announced on Valentine’s Day that she was expecting their second child and it was also taped before Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.