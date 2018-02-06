Menu
One of Meghan Markle’s former “Suits” co-stars has confessed that the actress would use a secret code when discussing her relationship with Prince Harry on the set of the USA Network legal drama.


“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really,” actor Wendell Pierce, who plays Markle’s onscreen dad, admitted on the Tuesday, February 6, edition of Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show. “You know, ‘How you doing?” ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever.’”

Pierce went on to talk about a tender moment he shared with his pretend daughter on her final day of shooting.

“I had a really wonderful moment as we were coming to an end of her time on the show,” the 54-year-old actor recalled. “It was just and she I in the room and I said, ‘I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.’”

When Markle’s engagement was announced in November of 2017, Pierce tweeted his approval. “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement,” he wrote. “Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves.”

USA Network recently confirmed that Markle’s co-star and TV fiance Patrick J. Adams would be following her out the door at the end of Season 7. The duo will be reportedly saying goodbye to their long running legal drama in a two-hour season finale that is set to air Wednesday, April 25. The show’s creator Aaron Korsh praised the stars for their work on the series, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years,” Korsh said in a statement. “Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come.”

News of Markle’s exit came in early November, just before the Kensington Palace announced her engagement with Prince Harry on Nov. 27. The real-life lovers will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. As well wishes poured in for pair, Markle’s on-screen lover cracked a joke about her upgraded relationship status.

The actor tweeted a link to Kensington Palace’s announcement of the engagement news and added his own quip as a caption: “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

Meghan Markle used a secret code when talking about Prince Harry on the set of “Suits” Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
