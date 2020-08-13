Meryl Streep is a multi-Oscar award-winning actress revered for Mamma Mia!, The Devil Wears Prada, and Sophie’s Choice. Before her career yielded her accolades of today, she was a stage actress in New York in the sixties. She was born in Summit, New Jersey in June 1949, her birth name was Mary Louise “Meryl” Streep. Her parents were a commercial artist, Mary Wilkinson Streep, and her father, Harry William Street Jr, a pharmaceutical executive. As a youth, she took opera lessons from Estelle Liebling and participated in cheerleading.

Working in Hollywood

After graduating from Vassar College in 1971, she attended Yale Drama School for an MFA, which she earned in 1975. Her first professional working gig was working at the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. That year she moved to New York City to work on Broadway, averaging an appearance in over a dozen productions a year, including in The Cherry Orchard. She quickly made her move to the big screen.

In 1977 Meryl Streep received her first feature role in Julia. The film starred Jane Fonda, however, most of her scenes ended up being cut. Her role in “The Cherry Orchard,” however, was seen by Robert De Niro and that landed her an audition for The Deer Hunter the following year. The same film became Streep’s first Academy Award nomination: Best Supporting Actress.

Meryl Street Net Worth

In the time from the seventies to the late 20s, Meryl Streep has become one of the most appraised, most recognized, and highest-paid actresses. The year after her first nomination, Streep was awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Kramer Vs Kramer (1979). She has appeared in A Cry in the Dark, The Post, Julie & Julia, Sophie’s Choice, Death Becomes Her, The Iron Lady, The Bridges of Madison County, and Manhattan. The 2008 musical release Mamma Mia! is, of course, one of her most successful films.

Streep has also acted on television in series such as Big Little Lies and Angels in America and has voiced several documentaries. She holds the 2004 AFI Life Achievement Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in November 2014, and over 150 awards from various organizations.

Meryl Streep’s career spans from her Hollywood and television acting work, investing in real estate, and celebrity endorsements. This puts her net worth at an estimated total of $150 million. Adored by millions as one of the greatest actresses, it is no surprise that the films she stars in earn the most and are made with very generous budgets.