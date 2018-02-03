Congratulations are in order as singer Michael Bublé and his actress wife, Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their third child together!

A representative for Bublé confirmed the joyous news on Saturday after rumors and media reports started swirling when Lopilato posed on Instagram wearing a loose-fitting top.





RELATED: Michael Buble’s family is excited for the holidays after son Noah’s cancer diagnosis this time last year

The couple already serves as proud parents to sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2. News of the addition to their family comes just over a year after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer and began treatment. Toward the end of last year, the family shared that he was on the road to recovery. Although he still has a long way to go, his mother indicated that he has been doing “well.”

“We’ve always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children,” the couple said in a statement when Noah was diagnosed. “Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now.”

Following his son’s diagnosis, Bublé took a break from singing to focus on Noah’s health. At the end of last year, he announced that he’d be returning to work. After dropping out of the Juno Awards last year, the singer will be hosting the event this year. He also announced last month that he will be performing in Europe next summer, with one show in Ireland and one in London.

RELATED: Michael Bublé announces he will perform again following his son’s cancer diagnosis