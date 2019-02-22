It looks like Michael Bublé was having the time of his life at his concert in Madison Square Garden in New York City, after he was completely blown away by a fan out singing him at his own show. The Canadian heartthrob, who is currently on his “An Evening with Michael Bublé” tour, wanted to give someone in the audience a special moment to perform in front of thousands at the arena.

Coincidently, Bublé picked 21-year-old Erin Bellucci who is a music major at the University of Delaware. He asked her to sing a small rendition of her favorite song. Seated toward the front row of the floor section, the fan appeared too starstruck and nervous to compose herself, but once she picked up the courage, she begins to belt out Etta James’ classic song “At Last”. Quickly, the audience realizes Bellucci is a singer herself, shocking everyone in the room.

Erin’s sister Allison quickly uploaded the video to Facebook, because well, who doesn’t love a good viral video! Safe to say Bellucci’s impromptu performance is the real deal when it comes to singing, after the audience, who was really impressed, began to cheer and clap as she sang proud and loud right in front of the “I Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer. Bublé was at the edge of the stage shocked, admitting he never knows what to expect during the audience participation, but felt like he chose the right person this time.

Michael Bublé’s return to the stage could not have gone better, it’s good to see the four-time Grammy winner is still standing strong and inspiring others out there. Michael Bublé fans sure know how to sing!