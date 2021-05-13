Michael Bublé is a big-name celebrity! Everyone recognizes his name and crooner-style vocals. You may be unaware that his wife, Luisana Lopilato, is famous as well! These two have taken Hollywood and the world by storm with their talent and charm!

Michael’s Career

Michael Bublé is a Canadian singer. He began singing when he was 13 years old, a passion and talent that he would carry with him into his adult life. His first singing gig came when he was just 16 years old and the rest is history. Now, Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide. Without his career, the Grammy award-winning artist would never have met his wife, Argentinian actress, Luisana Lopilato.

Michael Buble’s Wife Luisana Lopilato

Bublé met his wife Luisana Lopilato on the set of his music video for the song Just Haven’t Met You Yet, which is a bit ironic, right? The pair married in Buenos Aries in 2011. Prior to her husband, Michael Bublé’s wife worked as an Argentine singer, actress, and model. Her biggest claim to fame was her brief stint as a member of the Spanish-speaking rock band Erreway, who even had their own film! Their household must be filled with music constantly!

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Luisana Lopilato took to her Instagram Live to entertain fans who were bored during the lockdown. This seemed like a great idea until Bublé faced controversy for elbowing his wife during a live stream. She defended him, saying it was a misunderstanding. The pair seem to be doing just fine, happily posting about each other on social media.

Their Three Children

Bublé and Lopilato are the proud parents to three children, sons Noah and Elias, and daughter Vida. Things have not always been easy for the family. It was announced in 2016 that son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at just three years old. The couple relied on each other during the difficult time following the cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, their son’s cancer battle was successful and he is now in remission. The couple has a beautiful and happy family together!