Michelle Obama gave a shout-out to a 9-year-old California girl after she chose to do her school project about the former first lady, even choosing to dress up like Mrs. Obama.





Audrey Dow, a mother of four and educator, shared a picture of her daughter and her third-grade project on Twitter. The photo showed Dow’s daughter decked out in a blue dress standing next to her handmade, trifold presentation, striking a pose reminiscent of the first lady in the photo behind her.

Dow captioned the tweeted photo, “Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher . She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself.”

Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher . She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself pic.twitter.com/RYmWumAdHM — Audrey Dow (@ADCollegeOpp) January 29, 2018

RELATED: Michelle Obama finally reveals what was inside the gift box Melania Trump gave her on Inauguration Day

Mrs. Obama saw the tweet and took the time to respond, writing in a reply tweet, “This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book!”

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 31, 2018

The former first lady, who hasn’t made any television appearances since leaving the White House, also gave her first post-first lady interview to Ellen DeGeneres this week.

During the interview, which will air Feb. 1, Mrs. Obama revealed what was in the Tiffany box handed to her by First Lady Melania Trump when they met at the White House on Inauguration Day.

“It was a lovely frame,” Obama told the talk-show host and comedienne.

She also revealed why the moment felt a bit awkward, saying, “Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay, ‘Where am I supposed to put this gift?”

Thankfully, former President Barack Obama swooped in and remedied the awkward moment by taking the gift.

“And then my husband saved the day. See he grabbed the box and took it back inside,” Mrs. Obama told Degeneres.