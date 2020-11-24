When it comes to love, Mick Jagger ‘can’t get no satisfaction.’ The lead singer and guitarist for The Rolling Stones had romances with a long line of beautiful women and claims to have slept with more than 4,000 ladies in his lifetime.

But while the vast majority of the 77-year-old rocker’s past escapades didn’t stand the test of time, his sexual relationships did leave behind lasting relics: eight talented Jagger children. That’s right. The Rolling Stones frontman has fathered eight children with five different mothers (and counting.) Here’s what you need to know about these talented kids.

Mick Jagger and Marsha Hunt’s Child

Born October 4, 1970, Karis Hunt Jagger is Mick’s first and only child with model/actress Marsha Hunt, who the rock star dated in his early 20s. Karis has a degree in modern history from Yale and has worked as a philanthropist and volunteer teacher. In 2000, Mick gave his eldest daughter away to actor Johnathan Watson. The couple has two children: Zak and Mazie.

Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger’s Child

Mick’s next eldest child, Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger was born on October 21, 1971. Jade is the only child of Mick and his ex-wife, actress Bianca Jagger. After growing up in the company of her father’s friends like David Bowie, Andy Warhol, and bandmate Keith Richards, Jade lived the life of a socialite. That’s until she founded Jade Jagger Inc., a successful jewelry company, in 2009. Jade has three children: Amba, Assisi, and Ray. Assisi gave birth to her daughter Ezra in 2014, making Mick into a great-grandfather.

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s Children

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Scarlett Jagger was born on March 2, 1984, the first child of Mick and American model Jerry Hall. Like her mom, Lizzy has held a successful career in the fashion industry, modeling for brands like Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, and Lancome.

The second child between Mick and Jerry, James Leroy Augustin Jagger was born August 28, 1985. James is the frontman of Turbogeist, a punk rock band. Mick’s eldest son has also dabbled in acting, performing in plays, and appearing in the HBO tv series, Vinyl. In 2015, James Jagger married Anoushka Sharma, a shop assistant who worked for his sister Jade’s jewelry company.

Georgia May Jagger was born on January 12, 1992, as the third child and youngest daughter of Mick and Jerry. With a massive social media following and a successful modeling career, Georgia May is probably the most well-known of Mick’s kids. The model/designer is also an ambassador for Project Zero, a global campaign working to save the ocean and fight climate change.

The final child between Mick and Jerry, Gabriel Jagger was born on December 9, 1997. In addition to being super into fitness, the teen reads and writes poetry. Unlike his older sister Georgia, Mick Jagger’s son stays away from social media.

Mick Jagger and Luciana Gimenez’s Child

Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger was born on May 18, 1999, to Mick and Brazilian model and TV host Luciana Gimenez. Mick who was still with Jerry, insisted on a paternity test. A two-year court battle over child support in addition to a painful breakup with Jerry ensued. However, Mick and his son are reportedly close, Mick even leaves dad jokes on Lucas’ Instagram pics.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick’s Child

At age 73, Mick welcomed his eighth child with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, a ballet dancer who is more than 40 years his junior. Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, “Dev” for short, was born on December 8, 2016. The rock ‘n’ roll legend’s youngest child currently lives with his mom in New York, where she continues to perform as a ballerina. The young Dev is technically the great uncle of Mick Jagger’s great-grandchild.